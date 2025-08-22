Kevin Nolan convinced Cobblers are 'getting better and better' with every game

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan remains convinced his side are improving with every game – but he admits they need to be more ruthless and create more chances to end their search for a first goal from open play.

Town’s frustration hit new heights on Tuesday evening when they dominated but missed several chances in losing 1-0 to Lincoln City at Sixfields.

"We have to look at ourselves and what we do but what I'm seeing at this moment in time is a team getting better and better as the games go by,” said Nolan. “We're just not executing in the final third.

"There was loads of positive stuff that we took from Stevenage and put into Tuesday and that helped us. I thought we were a bit tentative at the start of the game and we weren't relaxed or calm enough, but it was actually when they scored that we became a better team.

"We got our foot on the ball and took control of the game and I think everyone inside the ground knows we should have taken something, but that's the cruelty of football and that's where we're at.

"There are moments where we can hold onto it for longer or put it in the box earlier or make better decisions, but we'll look at all of that with the analysts this week and we'll just keep getting better. If we continue to improve, we'll get to where we want to be. If we weren't improving, I'd be a bit worried, but we're not far off.”

Cobblers have not scored in any of their last four games in all competitions, with the team’s only goal so far this season coming from a corner against Wigan on the opening day.

"We need to be more positive and more creative when we get into the final third and then we need to execute better and punish teams,” Nolan added. "We've done all the hard work to get there but then we've not done the final bit so we've worked hard with the lads on that this week. We have players who have scored goals at this level so it's just about getting one and then I'm sure they will flow.

"I don't see them snatching at it but I feel we can create more. The more you create the better chance you have of scoring goals so our focus this week has been on creating chances. I'm pleased with a lot but there's only one stat I care about and none of us like losing games so we need to turn it around.”