Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan was frustrated not to finish the season with a win after his side conceded a 96th minute equaliser to Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Tariqe Fosu finished off a sweeping counter-attack to give Town the lead in a decent first half display, but they could not hold on for all three points as Dale Taylor struck at the death, which meant a 19th-placed finish for Nolan’s men.

"It was much better than last week,” said Nolan. “We were away ahead of how we played against Crawley but I must admit I thought our quality in the second half was poor and we didn’t really get going after half-time.

"We could have been better and we could have taken more touches and kept hold of the ball better. It was just simple things but we tried to complicate it a few times and it’s disappointing to concede so late. I don’t know where the 11 minutes came from.

"But it is what it is. It’s a good draw and it’s a positive reaction from what was a poor performance last week. Now we look forward to the summer and getting ourselves ready for next season.

“The lads have been fantastic and they’ve responded to me really well and it’s been a really good four and a half months, but now we want to push on and make sure we’re not in this position next season.”