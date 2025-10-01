Lee Burge

Kevin Nolan has confirmed the number one shirt is now Ross Fitzsimons’ to lose after he replaced the injured Lee Burge against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Burge had started every league game this season before injury ruled him out of Bolton’s visit, but even when he returns to full fitness, he is not guaranteed to walk straight back into the team, especially if Fitzsimons maintains the standards he produced during Saturday’s 2-0 win at Sixfields.

"You saw with me last season, Nik Tzanev came into the team when Burgey was injured and he did really well and he had the opportunity to show what he can do,” said Nolan.

"I felt Burgey was getting there week by week and Nik had his chance, but Ross has an opportunity now to keep the shirt and it’s on Burgey to keep his levels where they were before his injury and wait for his opportunity, like Ross was doing when he wasn’t in the team.

"Ross pushed Burgey and waited for his opportunity and it’s the same for Burgey now.”

Fitzsimons and Burge have kept five clean sheets in nine league games between them this season, and only one team in the division – Cardiff City - have conceded fewer than Northampton’s eight goals.

"It all has to be built on a solid foundation and to have five clean sheets in nine games is a fantastic record,” Nolan added. “That’s not only on Burgey and Ross, it's the whole team that is buying into our work out of possession.

"They have a desire and hunger to not concede and to make blocks and tackles and to get up to their men and defend from the front. There’s lots and lots which goes into that and the lads are carrying it out to a tee.”