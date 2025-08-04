Kevin Nolan confirms Cobblers did talk to Andy Carroll about potential move this summer

Andy Carroll and Kevin Nolan played together at Newcastle

Kevin Nolan did have a ‘preliminary chat’ with Andy Carroll, his good friend, about potentially joining Northampton this summer, but that’s as far as it went.

Rumoured swirled for several weeks on social media that Cobblers were interested in signing the former Liverpool, Newcastle and England striker earlier in the summer, particularly when he was spotted at the club’s training ground at Moulton College.

But Nolan and Carroll are close friends and the 36-year-old also knows Town technical director Colin Calderwood well from their time together at Newcastle, and his visit to Moulton was little more than a catch up. Whilst there were initial discussions, a move to Sixfields was never really on the cards.

Carroll signed a three-year deal with National League South club Dagenham & Redbridge in early July after leaving Bordeaux at the end of last season.

"Andy did come down to see us just before he signed for Dagenham and we had a preliminary chat,” Nolan told BBC Radio Northampton. “He had a fantastic offer on the table from Dagenham & Redbridge. We stayed close with him but he’s gone down his own path.

"From my point of view, we did have a chat but it never went further than that. It was more of a rumour but it was nice to see him. He came down and caught up with Col and met the lads and the staff for a couple of days.

"There were a few rumours flying around because people saw him at our training ground and thought we were signing him but he wasn’t – he was just coming down to see us. He then signed for Dagenham a couple of days later.”