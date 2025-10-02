Kevin Nolan and Colin Calderwood spearheaded Town's transfer strategy in the summer. Picture: Pete Norton

Kevin Nolan believes Cobblers are now reaping the rewards from the work they did in the summer after five wins in the last six games in league and cup.

Seventeen new players have walked into Sixfields since the end of last season and it naturally took a bit of time to gel, but no League One team has taken more points (12) from the last five games than Nolan’s in-form men.

Throughout the summer, the Town boss repeatedly spoke about the importance of recruiting players who had a desire and hunger to join Cobblers, and he believes that strategy is now bearing fruit on the pitch.

"We’re delighted with our form and it shows that the hard work we put in during the summer in terms of recruitment, and in pre-season, is paying off for us,” said Nolan. "The players are really buying into it every day and you need that.

"I said to all of the new boys when they signed for us, whether it was over Zoom or a meeting in person, if you have any doubts, we are not the club for you. Some of them had a little chuckle at that but I only want players who are all-in, and now we have a strong group who want to work with us and who want to do well and who want to get better as players.

"When you have a group of players that want to sign for a club and play for a club, I believe that makes a massive difference and that's what we based our recruitment on. They're not here because it's just another year in their career, they have the hunger and determination to come here, do well and be part of a successful team.

"All of the players are pushing each other and it's important that they keep their feet on the ground and keep performing and if we do that, the results will take care of themselves. We said that a few weeks ago when results weren’t going our way.”