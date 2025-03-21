Kevin Nolan 'can't believe' old foe Steve Bruce is in League One with next opponents Blackpool

Steve Bruce

Kevin Nolan is looking forward to pitting his wits against old foe Steve Bruce when Cobblers host Blackpool at Sixfields this weekend.

The pair know each other well from their Premier League days, and Nolan admits he’s surprised to see Bruce in the third tier given his pedigree. Appointed in September, the Seasiders are the 12th different club that Bruce has taken charge of in his career, much of it spent in the top two tiers of English football.

"Brucey's obviously been a top manager,” said Nolan. “I can't believe he's in League One if I'm honest. Someone of his calibre and his experience and what he's done in the game, I didn't think I would see him in League One.

"But that just shows the love he's got for the game. Maybe it was his wife wanting to give him out of the house! But he's a great guy and he'll be welcome, but obviously I want to beat him on Saturday.

"We'll have a beer and a catch up after the game and hopefully I'm the one smiling and he's giving me a bit of stick because we've won. We had some good times when he was at Sunderland and I was at Newcastle but he's a great guy and I'm looking forward to seeing him.”

Despite losing just twice since Christmas, a play-off push now looks beyond Blackpool this season.

"He's got a very good side there,” Nolan added. “I've watched a lot of them this week and it'll be another tough one. They are really at it at the minute and it's a typical Steve team – you know you're going to be in for a game.

"It'll be a tough one for us but they're coming to Sixfields and we want to impose ourselves onto them. Hopefully we can produce another good performance and come away with another good result.”