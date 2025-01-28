Kevin Nolan: Bolton Wanderers has a special place in my heart - but there's no room for sentiment

Bolton captain Kevin Nolan battles with Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United during a Premier League clash in 2008.

Bolton Wanderers will always have a ‘special place’ in Kevin Nolan's heart – but it’ll be down to business when he takes his Cobblers team back to his old club on Tuesday.

Nolan joined Bolton as a 15-year-old in 1997 and spent 12 years at the club, playing 345 games in total and scoring 50 goals. He also captained the side in the Premier League before spells with West Ham and Newcastle United.

"Of course it's a special fixture,” said Nolan. “I had nine and a half years as a professional there and it has a special place in my heart. I have some unbelievable memories and I met so many great people, not just players but staff and people behind the scenes who still work there now.

"It’ll be nice to some familiar faces on Tuesday and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a fantastic stadium and I loved my time there but I’m going there to hopefully upset the applecart and that’s what I plan to do.”

Nolan actually scored the last time Cobblers beat Bolton – a 2-1 Carling Cup victory in 2008 – and tonight he’ll be hoping lead Town to success against the managerless Trotters, who parted company with long-serving boss Ian Evatt last week. Julian Darby is currently in caretaker charge and his first game ended in an impressive win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Nolan added: "It was sad to see Ian go last week because they did great from where they were when he walked into the club. Sharon (Brittan) and the board there have done a fantastic job. They've done a lot of brilliant work behind the scenes and I wish them well but I've got a job to do and I'll be going there wanting to win.

"There'll be no sentiments from me. It’s another good challenge for the lads and that’s what I like about this week – it’s going to show me where we’re at. I’ll have a real good understanding of the squad after Huddersfield on Saturday and it’s a big chance for the lads to show they can mix it with teams at the top.”