Tariqe Fosu

Kevin Nolan says Tariqe Fosu must raise his level in training if he is to return to Northampton’s matchday squad having missed out against both Cambridge United and Blackpool.

The 29-year-old winger, having joined on a free transfer late in the window, started the season as one of Town’s most impressive players under Jon Brady, starring in the wins over Exeter and Huddersfield, but he lost his way due to a combination of indifferent form and niggly injuries.

Following Nolan’s appointment, Fosu did start seven games in a row across February and early March but, with several players back fit after injury, he did not even make the bench for the defeat to Blackpool nor the draw at Cambridge on Saturday, neither did James Wilson.

"Those were just selection decisions,” confirmed Nolan. “Willo has been doing well and training well but I wanted to give ourselves room to manoeuvre on the bench with having Eavesy there (before Dara Costello's injury). It was unfortunate for Willo to miss out because he's been training really well but I wanted something different from Dara today. Unfortunately we didn't have that option, but it is what it is.”

Nolan elaborated further when asked specifically about Fosu's recent absence, adding: "We're putting more demands on Tariqe in training and his application has got to be better from my point of view.

"If he does that, and if his attitude and application towards training and doing it right and wanting to do it is good, and he shows he wants to be involved, he will be. But at this moment in time he's behind the lads who are on the bench and that’s why he's not making the squad."

Cobblers host Rotherham on Tuesday before a derby clash with rivals Peterborough United at the weekend.

"It's another tough week but we go again and we look forward to Tuesday,” added Nolan. “It's another home game and we want to get back to winning ways after losing the last one. We need to get back to where we were at home before because it was a poor showing last time. We need to follow Saturday’s result up with a better performance and hopefully that'll get us the result we want.”