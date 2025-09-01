Jordan Willis

Kevin Nolan insists Jordan Willis ‘definitely has a future’ with Northampton after the defender was not named in the matchday squad for Saturday's game against Leyton Orient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old, who’s made 46 appearances since signing for Cobblers as a free agent in October 2023, started the Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton in early August, but he’s played just five league minutes so far this season and was dropped from the squad altogether as Town headed to Orient on Saturday, making way for fit-again on-loan centre-back Jordan Thorniley.

The window remains open until 7pm today (Monday) and plenty of late business is expected to be done across the EFL, but Nolan gave a clear answer when asked about Willis after his side’s excellent 1-0 win at Brisbane Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course he has a future with us,” said the Northampton boss. “Jordan trained with the lads all week but we gave him an opportunity to spend the weekend with his family.

"We didn't want to bring him down and have him sit in the stands. I didn't feel it would be right for someone of his maturity and ability but we worked him yesterday (Friday) and he worked again today.

"He'll have some family time but he will be needed. He's a great lad around the dressing room and he's fantastic with the lads. He's very supportive so he definitely has a future with us."