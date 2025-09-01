Kevin Nolan addresses Jordan Willis' Cobblers future after defender's absence from squad for Leyton Orient win

By James Heneghan
Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:18 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 10:18 BST
Jordan Willisplaceholder image
Jordan Willis
Kevin Nolan insists Jordan Willis ‘definitely has a future’ with Northampton after the defender was not named in the matchday squad for Saturday's game against Leyton Orient.

The 31-year-old, who’s made 46 appearances since signing for Cobblers as a free agent in October 2023, started the Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton in early August, but he’s played just five league minutes so far this season and was dropped from the squad altogether as Town headed to Orient on Saturday, making way for fit-again on-loan centre-back Jordan Thorniley.

The window remains open until 7pm today (Monday) and plenty of late business is expected to be done across the EFL, but Nolan gave a clear answer when asked about Willis after his side’s excellent 1-0 win at Brisbane Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Of course he has a future with us,” said the Northampton boss. “Jordan trained with the lads all week but we gave him an opportunity to spend the weekend with his family.

"We didn't want to bring him down and have him sit in the stands. I didn't feel it would be right for someone of his maturity and ability but we worked him yesterday (Friday) and he worked again today.

"He'll have some family time but he will be needed. He's a great lad around the dressing room and he's fantastic with the lads. He's very supportive so he definitely has a future with us."

Related topics:Leyton OrientCobblersNorthamptonEFLSouthampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice