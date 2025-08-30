Shoes off!

A beaming but level-headed Kevin Nolan said he ‘absolutely loved’ his side’s 1-0 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers were superb for the first half-hour at Brisbane Road before coming under pressure from Orient either side of half-time, but they hit their hosts with the knockout blow just shy of the hour-mark when Sam Hoskins met Tyrese Fornah’s cross and rifled home a sweet volley.

The O’s bossed possession throughout the second half but created little against their disciplined, resilient and hard-working visitors as Nolan’s men held on for back-to-back League One victories – and successive clean sheets to boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really enjoyed that one,” said Nolan. “It was another good performance and we have kept getting better as the games have gone on. We knew we would have to suffer at times because Orient are a good side and Richie (Wellens) always has strong teams, especially at home.

"But I thought we limited them to very few chances in the game. (Lee) Burgey had a couple of saves to make, one good one from 20 yards in the last few minutes, but I didn’t think they created much and I felt we deserved the win.

"The support was fantastic and we enjoyed it at the end with them, but we don’t stop here. I absolutely love 1-0 wins away from home because it’s a good reflection of your team, but I’m going to keep pushing the lads and I’m going to keep pushing my staff. We can’t rest on our laurels.”