An ‘absolutely delighted’ Kevin Nolan praised his players for both their quality and character after they came from a goal down to beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 on Saturday.

Cobblers were the better side in the first half at Sixfields but went into half-time on level terms and then fell behind within 90 seconds of the restart when Scott Sinclair found space on the left and finished smartly in off the far post.

Town had previously only won one game when conceding first this season but they fought back impressively as Dara Costelloe levelled with his first goal for the club and then substitute Nesta Guinness-Walker scored the winner with his first touch 12 minutes from time.

"It's a fantastic win and I thought we were well deserving of it,” said Nolan. “We were the better team throughout and I was really pleased with a lot of our play and the character we showed after going 1-0 down. It could easily have been a free-kick for a foul on Max Dyche just before their goal, I think it was, but the referee has missed it and we responded really well.

"We have shown we can raise our game against the big boys but I've said to the lads that you have to do it against the teams around you and they did that in abundance today.

"I was just asking for calm after we went behind because there was still a lot of time left and we were always going to get chances if we kept playing like we had done in the first half.

"It's about taking those chances and we did that and I thought we were well worth the win in the end and I'm absolutely delighted.”