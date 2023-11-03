Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says there will be money available for Jon Brady to spend in the January transfer window.

Northampton’s current league position of 20th – outside the bottom four on goal difference alone – has prompted much discussion around the club’s budget compared to others in League One, especially on the back of Tuesday’s 4-0 hammering at Derby County.

With injuries still causing problems, there’s a general sense that Brady will need to strengthen his squad in January, particularly in attack, and Thomas confirmed there’s money available.

"We’ve invested in the squad every January since we came into the club and we plan to do that again,” said Thomas on the Cobblers Show. “But it won’t be done in a panic. We’re coming off a bad loss and there is a kneejerk reaction but if we’re having this conversation on Monday, it would have been a different conversation.

"There’s a few big players out at the moment and you deal with that but there will be money available in January. I’m only a small part of the recruitment process but it’s not up to me who comes in and who goes out – that’s the manager’s job. It always has been and it always will be. I’m sure there will be movement in January and there is money for that.”

Whilst Cobblers are near the lower end of League One, their budget is not bottom four according to Thomas.

"We’re not going to panic,” he added. “I don’t think anyone worries about the budget if you don’t get smashed 4-0 by Derby, but the reality is we’ve had the numbers through from the EFL and we’re 18th in the division.

"I’ve seen people say that we have the lowest budget in the division, it’s not a League One budget etc etc., but we have the information in front of us because the EFL send it out to every club and we’re 18th in the division. We were 10th in League Two last season and we got promoted.

"It’s always difficult to know what to put into the budget but we’re budgeting to lose just over £1million this season and that’s just to be 18th. We’re comfortable with where we are and we’ve always said we’ll do it sensibly and we won’t put the club at risk.