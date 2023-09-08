Kelvin Thomas provides East Stand update as club and council continue discussions

Watch more videos on Shots!

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas has provided an update on the East Stand as discussions continue between the club and West Northamptonshire Council.

The two parties have been in regular dialogue since the successful outcome of the judicial review earlier in the summer, and once the legal paperwork has been signed off, work can begin on the East Stand.

The club had been speaking to Buckingham over finishing the stand at Sixfields but the construction company recently entered administration. However, Thomas does not believe that will have a significant impact on timescales.

East Stand

"We're making progress,” he said. “The lawyers are working on the documents as we speak and I have a Zoom meeting with the council next week to go over some of the legal points.

"It's a complicated process and anyone who has any experience of these kind of deals will know it's not a short-term thing but we're all pushing to get it done.

"Most people saw the news about Buckingham, which we responded to at the time, and we're in discussions with other builders. It looks like Buckingham won't have their sports stadia division any longer but we're comfortable in our position.

