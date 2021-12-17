Kelvin Thomas provides East Stand update

CGI images of what the East Stand will look like.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas has provided an update on the East Stand.

The club struck a deal in principle with West Northants Council at the start of November, with that agreement due to be ratified by cabinet earlier this month.

But a council meeting to discuss the deal, set for December 1, was cancelled due to the lack of a 'red book valuation', pushing back ratification.

Thomas remains unconcerned though, saying: "We don't actually see it as a delay. I know Jonathan (Nunn) had said about early December but that was probably a bit ambitious.

"I understand why because we wanted to get to a decision but the important thing for us is that, when we do get to a decision, it's been a robust process.

"We feel we are there now but it's not our process and it's not our decision. We would obviously liked to have seen it this side of Christmas because we want some certainty.

"I think it will slip into the New Year but it's about making sure that when we do get to that cabinet decision, the members have all the information and we've gone through all of the legal processes.

"People will obviously have opinions and you can disagree with the final decision but that's different from saying the process is wrong or people weren't given enough time to understand it.

"That's why the process is so important and we understand where the council is in terms of making sure the process is as robust and as transparent as possible. Once the final bits of paperwork have been signed off, hopefully a good decision is made for the football club.

"From our perspective, we have done as much as we can and we have an agreed deal subject to cabinet approval and we also have the overwhelming support of the fanbase.