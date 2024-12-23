Kelvin Thomas outlines reasons for appointing 'very impressive' Kevin Nolan as new boss

Kevin Nolan has worked alongside David Moyes at West Ham for the last four years

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas believes Kevin Nolan is the right man at the right time after he was appointed the club's new manager on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old made over 400 Premier League appearances and previously managed Notts County and Leyton Orient, but he’s spent the last four years in a coaching role at West Ham.

Cobblers spoke to several candidates in the two weeks after Jon Brady stepped down but Nolan was the most impressive, with his appointment confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Kevin was very impressive through the process and showed a real desire for the job," said Thomas. "He has done well in difficult circumstances in both of his previous managerial jobs and he impressed us with his knowledge, his energy, his experience and his passion. He showed a real desire and enthusiasm for the role, he couldn't wait to get started and he has already taken charge of training for the first time.

"He has been a leader throughout his career. Whether that be as a player where he was a Premier League captain of some distinction, to his managerial career where he enjoyed success at both of his previous clubs in difficult circumstances, to being a successful coach back in the Premier League, he has a hugely impressive CV.

"He is also very well connected and respected throughout the game. He has a fine record of working with players at all levels and of all ages and we are excited to welcome Kevin to the club.

"Kevin has been held in high esteem by both players and supporters of his previous clubs and we are delighted to have been able to secure his services for Northampton Town.”