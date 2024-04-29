Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas addressed a number of topics during Thursday's Open Forum at Sixfields. Here are some of the highlights….

Replacing Leonard and Bowie

"We have done recruited good players before so we hope we can do it again. We think both players are looking to play in the Championship. We would buy Marc in a heartbeat if the numbers quoted in the media were accurate, no question, but he wants to play in the Championship which we respect. We are ambitious but we won’t put the club at risk. We will do what we can within reason. We would never say we are something we are not and we will happily talk to any billionaire waiting in the wings! We are hopeful we can bring that type of quality of player in to the club again next season.”

Kelvin Thomas

Transfer budget

"We started with a budget this season that we increased a few times as we went along and that won’t go down. We will start the budget next season where we ended this season. Some long term injuries chewed up a lot of the budget this season and that will help. The reality is that the budget is never enough, whatever it is, you always want more. Some clubs are spending more money than us, but we are competing with and sometimes beating those clubs and that is something that Jon and the players deserve huge credit for. We will never be the biggest spenders in this league and nor should we be in the interests of the club’s stability but we will always give our all and compete. Don’t forget that the Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie we have today are not the same players we signed. Both have improved immeasurably given the time and space and the developing we have done with them and that is a something we should remember.”

Out of contract players

“In terms of players we want who are out of contract, we will make offers. Some may take them, some may decide to look around, but that’s football. We are relaxed with where we are, we will deal with whatever the summer brings and we will work hard to keep moving forward – that’s natural evolution.”

Nigel Le Quesne

"It came about through a random conversation at an event. A friend of mine got talking to Nigel and we were put in touch and it went from there. He has been looking at a few clubs and been approached by a few clubs but this felt the right fit. He brings finances to the club, his business acumen is something we will lean on, we have a shared view that anything he gets involved in he wants to make better as do we, and our discussions are getting more in depth. He is a great guy, a very nice man, he knows and loves his football and we will see how it evolves.”

Games on Sky next season