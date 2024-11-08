Kelvin Thomas

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas has accused the current board of Northampton Town Supporters’ Trust of having a ‘conspiracy-led vendetta’ against the football club after they sent a letter raising concerns over potential delays to the East Stand.

The club put in a non-material amendment (NMA) to make changes to the original East Stand plans in August, which was subsequently refused by West Northamptonshire Council in September.

The Trust then penned a letter to Cobblers CEO James Whiting, in which they wrote: “I am writing to you on behalf of our membership requesting a response to concerning information which has come into our possession in recent days in relation to stand and land matters.

"We understand that an application made by the football club on 6 August 2024 to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) – to treat changes made to the 2014 planning application and approval of the East Stand as non-material amendments – has been rejected.

"The consequence appears to be that a new or revised application for planning approval has to be submitted to WNC with, I would assume, resulting delays and unbudgeted costs being incurred. Can you please confirm that this is correct and the financial ramifications?”

Thomas was asked about this on the Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton, saying: "We get these letters from the Trust now and again but to be honest we’ve given up responding because every time we do and when we explain the situation, they never actually put it out there and print the response. They are probably sitting on thee or four letters from us.

"What they’ve said is not untrue. We did put in a non-material amendment, as is normal practice with these type of developments, and what it shows is the system working correctly. The council came back to us and said we probably put too much in there with things like the parking.

"They agreed to part of it but we needed to put in a new NMA, which we’ve done, and we assume that will be accepted, but none of it is a concern and none of it will delay the outcome.

"We’re not worried about it. These things aren’t easy and things change and anyone who has been through planning and who has any legal expertise will understand it. The bottom line is that the East Stand is being built in front of everyone’s eyes. We said it would be in the first quarter of 2025 and we are on track for that."

Asked about the increasingly strained relationship between the club and the Trust, Thomas replied: “We’re not going to entertain the board of the Trust anymore because it’s just a conspiracy-led vendetta against the football club. The fans have seen through it and we've seen through it.

"They are rival bidders to the football club, which is well-documented, and all they have is conspiracy theories. They don’t focus on any of the positives around the football club whatsoever.

"The community got an award from Children in Need and we have one of the best community departments in the country but you never hear anything about that from the Trust. It is what it is.

"I get more emails from people saying they don’t want us to have anything to do with the current Trust board. I don’t think I’ve had an email, certainly not in the last two years, saying we should be working with the Trust board, not even close.

"There’s a level of vitriol and hatred from the Trust, not just to me but to James (Whiting), Gareth (Wilsher) and Tom Cliffe. They are rival bidders to the club – why would the fans want us to sit down with them? I will never understand that. We always said we would finish the stand and that’s what we’re doing.

"There’s a strength of feeling there and there should be because we’re a football club and we stick together and I have to stick up for staff members and for the fans that get attacked. We’re beyond their conspiracies. We’ve moved on from that and our focus is on the pitch and the stand and having a great community department.”

On the wider land behind Sixfields, Thomas added: “It’s another conspiracy that gets thrown out there by the board of the Trust that we’ll never finish the East Stand and we’ll sell the land and the club won’t benefit and what terrible people we are. It’s all been proved wrong.

“We are finishing the stand and the football club owns all of the site. We’re taking it a step further and in the next three weeks the football club will probably put their own planning application in for the development of the site.

"We’re looking at developing it ourselves as the football club. We’re not fully there yet but it will probably be warehousing and we feel that would bring the best financial return to the club.”