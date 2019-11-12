Keith Curle gives his reaction after Cobblers draw Notts County in FA Cup second-round

Keith Curle says the Cobblers will treat Notts County with the 'utmost respect' when they face the non-league outfit in the next round of the FA Cup later this month.

Neal Ardley's Magpies, relegated from League Two last season, are set for a quick return to Northampton after Monday's second-round draw handed them a trip to the PTS Stadium.

The teams couldn't be separated in their two meetings last season, playing out a goalless stalemate at the PTS in September before drawing 2-2 at Meadow Lane in April.

County are currently eighth in the National League and won through to this stage with a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Ebbsfleet United on Saturday.

Asked about the draw, Curle, who managed Notts County for just under a year in 2012 and 2013, said: "It's against one of my former teams and they're a football club that you've got to say are punching way below their weight in terms of their stature and their history.

"They're redeveloping themselves at the moment and putting foundations in place but it definitely won't be easy.

"They'll have a fantastic following and it's local enough for their supporters to come down in their numbers.

"They are a big club and have a very good history and a good stature and on the pitch they've got some good players and they can be a threat.

"We will show them the utmost respect and we'll see it as another opportunity for ourselves to represent Northampton Town."

The tie will take place between November 29 and December 2, although an exact date and time has yet to be announced.

"We'll go into the game as favourites being a league higher but it'll be a very tough game," warned Cobblers skipper Charlie Goode.

"They were in the Football League for a long time before this season so we know it'll be tough, but at the minute we're just focusing on Crewe this weekend."