'Keeper Roberts has not come to Cobblers to sit on the bench

Liam Roberts was in for pre-season testing on Thursday. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers new boy Liam Roberts only has eyes for the number one shirt next season after joining the club from Walsall this week.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper still had a year left on his contract at the Saddlers but has opted to make a fresh start and move down south after hearing of Northampton’s interest.

A regular for Walsall over the past four seasons, Roberts intends to remain the main man between the sticks for Town next season, though he faces instant competition for the gloves following Jonny Maxted's arrival on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking before that news was confirmed, Roberts said: “The club might bring in more goalkeepers so I’ve got to have that competitive edge to make sure I am the number one because I want to play as many games as possible for Northampton.

“I know I will still have to compete and fight for that number one spot.

“It won’t be handed to me. I believe I need to show a bit more consistency within my game anyway so that little bit of fighting edge and that little push will spur me on.”

Roberts is a product of Walsall’s academy and spent 12 years in the West Midlands, making 149 first-team appearances for the Saddlers.

But he had a mixed time of it last season and after speaking with Jon Brady, made the decision to change clubs for the first time in his career.

“He (Brady) wants me to be full of confidence and do what I do,” Roberts said. “He wants me to improve and that’s what I expect from my gaffer.

“He’s instilled a lot of confidence in me and he wants me to express myself and command my box and be a dominant goalkeeper, that’s what you need to be, especially in League Two, and hopefully I can do that.

“I feel like I’m quite a commanding goalkeeper anyway and my shot-stopping is good as well. I think there’s a little bit that can be worked on with my distribution because I feel I can be more consistent.