Kamarai Swyer set to miss chunk of pre-season due to injury

Kamarai Swyer joined Cobblers in May

Kamrai Swyer will miss ‘the majority of pre-season’ with an injury picked up in training.

The former West Ham United attacker, who joined Cobblers on a two-year deal in May, did not feature in the two friendlies against Brackley and Cambridge United after picking up a ‘knock’ in training last week.

"Kamarai will miss a period now,” confirmed Colin Calderwood. “He's had a knock and we're going to have to keep him out and keep him under cover for a little bit. He certainly won't get out this week.

"We'll look after him for a while and hopefully we can edge him back towards full fitness soon but unfortunately he's going to miss the majority of the pre-season work. That's been the last 10 days and the next three or four days before we go to Spain.

"This is an important part of pre-season so he'll have to do that again when he rejoins us. Hopefully it'll be as soon as possible but it certainly won't be in the next seven days."

Swyer might be limited in the work he can do in terms of training but building close bonds and establishing a strong culture off the pitch is also a significant part of pre-season. The friendlies, and particularly next week’s trip to Spain, play a big role in that.

"In all honesty we just saw the game (against Cambridge) as another day's work,” Calderwood added. “The fact it's against another opposition doesn't change anything. It's just another step towards where we want to be.

"Pre-season helps to develop all the relationships between the players and the staff and everyone at the club. We're a community club and we're really tight. We know virtually everyone who works at the club or who is involved and it's important that continues with the new group."