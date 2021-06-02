Kabamba: It was a 'really easy decision' to sign for Cobblers

Nicke Kabamba playing for Kilmarnock against Rangers.

Nicke Kabamba says it was a 'really easy decision' to sign for the Cobblers once he spoke with manager Jon Brady.

The 28-year-old was released by Kilmarnock last week following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership.

"A massive thank you to all the players and staff for the last 2 years at Kilmarnock," Kabamba tweeted. "The support from the fans has been brilliant, I've enjoyed my time here and made some good memories. I wish you all the best for the future."

He then held discussions with the Cobblers and after receiving a glowing reference from ex-Town loanee Peter Kioso, Kabamba made the seemingly straightforward decision to put pen to paper at Sixfields.

He becomes the first signing under Northampton's new committee-style recruitment structure.

"That really appealed to me," said the imposing frontman. "I had a long chat with the gaffer and he's got a really good vibe about him and that made it a really easy decision.

"You want to feel wanted by a club and to have a manager that will back me and the gaffer here filled me with confidence - and I've only been here for a few hours!"

Following relegation from League One last season, Kabamba says the club's desire to get back to the third tier was another attraction.

He added: "First and foremost I wanted to be at a club that's ambitious and looking to move forward.

"Obviously a few things haven't worked out for the club previously but I'm happy to be on-board and hopefully trying to get them back into League One.

"I've been in Scotland but I have always kept an eye on English football and I also have a few friends who have been here and played in this league.