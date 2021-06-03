Kabamba hopes to be the man that solves Cobblers' goal problems

Nicke Kabamba.

Nicke Kabamba believes he can be the man to solve Cobblers' goal problems after becoming Jon Brady's first signing of the summer this week.

The 28-year-old has penned a two-year deal at Sixfields following his release from Scottish side Kilmarnock last month.

Whilst his career record in front of goal is patchy - he scored five goals in 21 starts in the Scottish Premiership last season - Kabamba heads back down south confident he can be a regular scorer in the fourth tier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've had a pretty varied career so far," explains the 6ft 3in frontman.

"I came from non-league and that shaped me into the player I am today. I went on to play for Portsmouth in League Two, then I went up to League One, back down to League Two and then up to Scotland.

"It's been a bit of a journey up to this point but now I feel like I'm at the stage where I need to settle somewhere and to grow as a player and hopefully I can do that here.

"I'm a powerful, attack-minded player and I think I'll score a lot of goals!"

As he said himself, Kabamba has taken the long way round to Sixfields.

Opting for football over sprinting as an 18-year-old, he joined Uxbridge in 2011 before staying in the non-league circuit with Hayes, Burnham and Hemel Hempstead Town.

It was at his following club, Hampton & Richmond Borough, where he made a name for himself, scoring 33 goals to earn a move to Portsmouth.

Whilst it didn't work out at Fratton Park, another productive spell at Hartlepool United led to his move up north in January 2020.

Released by Kilmarnock after their recent relegation, he was delighted to find a new home so quickly.

"I feel like getting the deal sorted early was the best thing for me because now I can relax a little bit until pre-season and then try and hit the ground running.

"There's a lot of players out of contract due to the pandemic at the moment and some clubs don't have the money.