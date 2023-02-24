Sam Hoskins is the only Cobbler selected by football website whoscored.com in their list of League Two’s highest-rated players for the season so far.

That will come as little surprise with Hoskins (rated 7.34) already having 17 goals to his name.

The next best Cobbler is Jon Guthrie (rated 7.02) selected in 22nd spot.

The list of top 20 players features former Town favourite Fraser Horsfall and Danny Rose.

Here is the top 20 League Two players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get more Cobblers news here.

1 . Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) 7.47 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Carl Piergianni (Stevenage) 7.46 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

3 . Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) 7.34 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) 7.32 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales