July start for 2022/23 EFL season due to Qatar World Cup
League One and Two will continue as normal during winter World Cup
It will be a July start for the 2022/23 EFL season.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place over a five-week period in November and December, with the EFL schedule adjusted to accommodate.
Round 16 in the Championship, set to take place on Saturday, November 12, will be the final set of fixtures played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which begins on Monday, November 14.
The Championship will resume on December 10 following the culmination of the World Cup Group Stages, whilst League One and League Two fixtures will continue as normal. The existing international calls postponement criteria will be applied throughout, where necessary.
The Carabao Cup will be getting underway in the week commencing August 8, with the Papa John’s Trophy starting later that month, week commencing August 29.
The final day of the 2022/23 season in the Championship, League One and League Two will be across the weekend of Saturday, May 6, 2023, with the Sky Bet EFL play-off finals scheduled for May 27-29..
KEY DATES
Season start (regular season) – 30 July, 2022
Championship pause – 12 November, 2022
Championship resumption – 10 December, 2022
Final day (regular season) – 6 May, 2023
Play-offs
Sky Bet League Two – Saturday 27 May, 2023
Sky Bet League One – Sunday 28 May, 2023
Sky Bet Championship – Monday 29 May, 2023
Carabao Cup
Round One – 10 August, 2022
Round Two – 24 August, 2022
Round Three – 9 November, 2022
Round Four – 21 December, 2022
Quarter-Final – 11 January, 2023
Semi-Final First Leg – 25 January, 2023
Semi-Final Second Leg – 1 February, 2023
Final – 26 February, 2023
Papa John’s Trophy
Group Game One – 31 August, 2022
Group Game Two – 21 September, 2022
Group Game Three – 19 October, 2022
Round of 32 – 30 November, 2022
Round of 16 – 14 December, 2022
Quarter-Final – 11 January, 2023
Semi-Final – 1 February, 2023
Final – 19 March, 2023