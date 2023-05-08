Jon Guthrie

Town’s thrilled skipper Jon Guthrie paid tribute to his ‘incredible’ team-mates after Cobblers’ promotion to League One was confirmed on Monday.

Northampton suffered a huge blow when Guthrie was ruled out for the season three weeks ago but others have stepped up when needed to help Town over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A back four of 20-year-old Harvey Lintott, 23-year-old Sam Sherring, 20-year-old Max Dyche and 22-year-old Paul Osew played the majority of Monday’s game against Tranmere and they helped keep the clean sheet that was required to seal promotion.

All the while, Guthrie and numerous injured team-mates had to sit and suffer in the stands.

The club captain admitted: "I hated every minute of that to be honest! It’s been a long week and we’ve just been counting down to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was horrible watching it but the boys were brilliant and I never doubted them. Once again Hosk comes up with a fantastic goal and the lads dug in and defended so well and I think that sums up the whole season.

"We’ve said all season that we’ve forgotten about last season but something like that never really leaves you, even coming to Tranmere today. It’s still in the back of your head.

"With all the injuries and everything, I’m not sure there’s another squad who could go through what we have and still win promotion. It just shows the character and the mental strength and at the end of the day, we’ve got good players here.

"Players have come in and done brilliantly. You look at Ryan Haynes, Dychey, David Norman, Sam Sherring. Shez came from nowhere to play at Sutton and David came from nowhere – I didn’t even know the guy a month ago! They've all been incredible and it’s full credit to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They all train so well and everyone is so prepared and ready for their chance. I would have given anything to be out there today and I was gutted I couldn’t help them but we took care of our business and it’s an incredible achievement."