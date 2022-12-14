Jon Brady had outlined the type of attributes Cobblers fans can expect to see from new recruit Josh Harrop.

The 26-year-old has been given a short-term contract at Sixfields to show what he can do following several months out of the game.

He started out as a forward for Manchester United but has since played in an advanced midfield role. He can also drop deep into central midfield or play out wide if required.

Josh Harrop celebrates scoring for Preston North End. Picture: Getty.

"If he can get back to the same standard he was at two or three years ago, he's a player who can really connect the play,” said Brady. "He can play in wide areas, he can play in midfield areas and he will play a lot of give and goes and join in and link play and play a lot of key passes for front runners.

"He's got a lot of quality on the ball and he has vision and awareness which is probably beyond this level but he needs to get back playing because he's been a long way off that. This is just an opportunity to have a look to see if we can get him to those levels and see if he can get to those levels as well.

