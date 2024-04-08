Jordan Willis

Cobblers defender Jordan Willis wants to extend his stay at Sixfields into next season but talks are yet to open over a new contract.

The 29-year-old defender joined Northampton on a short-term contract in October before penning a deal until the end of the season in December, however his future beyond this summer remains uncertain.

"The ambition is to get a new contract,” said Willis, who has made 26 appearances this season. “My aim initially was to come in and play as many games as possible and then earn another contract.

"I'm sure those talks will happen in the summer but I'm focused on getting as many minutes in between now and the end of the season.

"To be honest there's not been anything yet but there's all summer to have those conversations. I tend to stay out of them and my agent deals with that but there's plenty of time and I'm sure they will happen. I'm keen to stay.”

Willis returned from a month out when he came on as a second half substitute in Saturday’s victory over Carlisle United.

"It was good to be back out there, especially in a victory,” he added. “It's never nice when you are out with an injury but with the position we're in, there was no need for me to rush back and take any risks.