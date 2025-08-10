Jordan Thorniley and Nesta Guinness-Walker injury update after Bradford City draw

Jordan Thorniley walks off with injury after just 15 minutes against Bradford

Cobblers face an anxious wait before discovering the extent of Jordan Thorniley’s injury after the defender limped off against Bradford City on Saturday.

The centre-back kicked the ball out of play and immediately fell to the ground and signalled for the physio just 15 minutes into the goalless draw at Sixfields. After receiving treatment for a couple of minutes, Thorniley limped off and was replaced by Max Dyche.

"Jordan just felt something in his abductor,” said Nolan. “We’ll have to wait but fingers crossed it's not as bad as some of the other injuries we’ve had since I've been here. As he jumped he felt something and we're really hoping it's not too bad.”

Left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker was named in the squad against Bradford for the first time since Northampton’s opening pre-season friendly, but he did not come on and was not seen warming up at half-time.

"Nesta's OK,” said Nolan. “We just need to look after him. He's had a back injury and I don't really want to force him on. If we needed him and needed that opportunity then we'd give him a proper warm-up but we didn’t so there's nothing to worry about. We'll see how he is on Monday and hopefully we'll see him on the pitch on Tuesday.”