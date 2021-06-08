Jones signs for new club after leaving Cobblers

Lloyd Jones.

Defender Lloyd Jones has signed a two-year contract with Cambridge United after leaving the Cobblers.

It is understood the 25-year-old was offered a better financial deal by Northampton but opted to remain in League One instead of dropping down a division.

He started all 27 league games that he was available for last season after joining the Cobblers on a short-term deal in December.

However, despite weeks of talks after the season ended, Jones and his agent were keen to remain in the third tier so agreed a deal with Cambridge, who were promoted last season.

United head coach Mark Bonner said: “Lloyd is a really good first signing for us this transfer window as we look to build a solid base to the team. He is an excellent shape and size, handles the ball well and is mobile.

"This gives Lloyd an opportunity to settle in the area and find some stability in his career. Having experienced League One football and with his best years ahead of him, we are expecting him to use his previous experiences to add real value to the team, and to realise his undoubted potential.