Jones puts all the focus on Charlton ahead of trip to Sixfields

Addicks boss Nathan Jones says Charlton’s focus must be on ‘being the best version of ourselves’ when two out-of-form teams meet at Sixfields on Saturday.

Charlton’s form over the last two months is almost identical to Northampton’s – one win in seven league games – which has increased the pressure on Jones.

“We have to be the best version of ourselves, we always preach about that," said the former Luton boss. "We look at the opposition and what their strengths are, but for us it's about being the best version of ourselves. Regardless of what Northampton do, if we turn up and be the best versions of ourselves, in and out of possession, then I'm content and can go home and sleep at night.

"We had a tough game when we went there last year. I watched the home game as well, where we played quite well but conceded three in the game. We went there last year, and I felt we were pretty dominant. Hopefully we will rectify those things this weekend.”

Kayne Ramsay is making good progress on his recovery from injury but he won’t be involved on Saturday.

“Kayne is a lot closer than he was before,” added Jones. “We have had some good news, and he's out there running. That's a good thing, he's not as far away as people may think. It's a frustrating one as he was in such good form for us and was a big part of what we did. He provided us that balance on the right-hand side.

“That's what we've lacked really; we've played Tyreece Campbell out there and have tried to find a solution down that side. Ironically, the three people that can play out there have all been injured with Tennai [Watson], Kayne and Zach [Mitchell], that's been frustrating. He's in a good place, mentally as well. We've got good people here and it's a great environment. Hopefully he's back soon.”

On Chuks Aneke, Jones said: “There have been no setbacks. He's someone we have to be really careful with, conscious of his injury record. We got to a very good place with him by getting impact pretty much every game, then he got injured. Hopefully over Christmas we'll have him back and he can provide that impact again.”