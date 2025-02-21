Jon Guthrie

Jon Guthrie feared almost immediately that he had suffered a serious injury when he crumpled to the floor during Town’s League One clash with Stevenage on New Year’s Day.

The Cobblers skipper let out a scream of anguish after falling awkwardly on his knee in the first half of the 0-0 draw. He needed several minutes of treatment before being stretchered off, and knee ligament damage was confirmed a few days later, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Speaking on Thursday’s Cobblers Show on BBC Radio Northampton, Guthrie said: "I felt something in my knee go as soon as it happened and I knew no one was around me. Those first few minutes were obviously quite painful and straightaway I thought ‘yeah, this isn’t good’.

“Things did settle down and the pain started to go away and I thought maybe it’s not as bad as I first feared, but it didn’t take long for the physio and the club doctor to give me a good idea of what it was going to be and then it was just about getting my head around that. I did worry straightaway that it wasn’t a small one.

"It wasn’t nice having to wait for confirmation because I just wanted to know one way or the other. My mind was going over everything – why did I go for the ball? What could I have done differently? But it was just one of those things that I couldn’t have prevented.

"It wasn’t good news to find out and I needed a couple of days to get over it but then you realise that it’s just one of those things and all you can do is crack on.”

Knee injuries are notoriously difficult to recover from and it can take anywhere between six and 12 months for players to get back fit. Subsequently, Guthrie is reluctant to set a date for his return.

"There’s no timescale,” he added. “A lot of it will come down to how I’m feeling and how my rehab goes. I’ve seen the surgeon since and he said that the operation went really well and I seem to recovering well but it’s just a day to day and month to month thing.

"I’ll obviously try and get back as soon as I can. I’ve been really lucky in my career because this is my first big injury. It took some getting used to but now I’m just looking forward to cracking on with the rehab and trying to return fitter and stronger and as quickly as possible.

"It’s a long process so I’m not going to give myself a date for when I’ll be back. It’s just about how my body reacts to things and then go from there. My family have been really supportive and I’ve had some nice messages from the lads and supporters and all that really helps.”

Guthrie is out of contract in the summer and tentative talks have started over a new deal. He continued: "There have been a few conversations about that but my mind has just been focused on getting the surgery done and then cracking on with my rehab. I’m sure those conversations will be had when the time is right.”