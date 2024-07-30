Jon Brady's reaction after Cobblers draw 2-2 with King's Lynn Town in pre-season friendly
A trialist opened the scoring before James Wilson made it two, with Callum Morton assisting both goals, but Brady rang the changes and King’s Lynn finished strong, scoring twice in eight minutes.
"As we said on Saturday we wanted to get most of the rest of the squad 90 minutes tonight and we managed to do that,” said Brady. “I think we’ve come through with a clean bill of health, which is also important, and there were good things and other things that we need to work on.
"We scored two good goals in the first half, both well-worked, and it was nice to see Wilo on the score sheet with Callum involved in both goals, and the most important thing was to give 90 minutes to the players who needed it.
"A few of the young lads got on in the second half and it was good learning for them. It’s really good that they are mixing with the first-team because it’s important for their development.
"We now have Cheltenham on Saturday, which will be a real competitive test for us, and we’ll look to get another 90 into the rest of the group who weren’t involved tonight and then we’re looking forward to the first game of the season against Bristol Rovers.”
