Jon Brady insists he ‘stands by’ his surprise decision to step down as Cobblers boss last year.

The Australian made the shock call to leave his post at Northampton after 200 games and nearly four years in early December 2024. It came with Cobblers just outside the League One relegation zone following a 2-0 defeat at Stevenage two days earlier. He’s been linked with several clubs since, including Carlisle and MK Dons, but remains out of work.

In an interview with the Independent this week, which can be read in full here, Brady has spoken in detail about his career to date and future ambitions. Asked about his next job, he said: “I’ve never taken shortcuts. I’ve taken the long road to sharpen every tool: leadership, psychology, tactical and technical detail and soft skills.

“It took real courage to resign when I did, and I stand by that decision. I believed I’d earned the right to go after something bigger. The next club that hires me isn’t just getting a manager. They’re getting someone who can transform a culture, unite fans, and is proven to win games of football. A game-changer.”

Brady also spoke about his Cobblers team that initially missed out on League Two promotion in heartbreaking fashion before completing the job 12 months later, saying: “Transitionally, we’d rip teams apart. By the time I got into League One, we dominated possession.

“I played for a lot of clubs in the area, I ran a business in the town, coached a lot of kids who were now going to games. So the connection was so much deeper. Any time I brought a player in, I told them about this.”