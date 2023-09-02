Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was adamant that his side were undone by 'two poor decisions’ from the officials during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Richard Keogh forced in the game’s only goal after just five minutes but Brady felt the initial free-kick should not have been awarded and then two Wycombe players were offside from the subsequent scramble.

Cobblers went on to dominate the rest of the game and racked up 20 shots to Wycombe’s seven but could not find that crucial final touch in front of goal.

"It's a tough one to come away from that game and not have anything to show for our efforts,” admitted Brady. “But it’s two poor decisions from the referee.

"It's not a free-kick in the first place and then when the ball comes in, Kieron (Bowie) gets back on the line to head it out but (Garath) McCleary and Keogh are on the line with him and they're both offside.

"We don't defend it right because Mitch (Pinnock) gets a nick on the ball when he goes to clear it and Max (Thompson) has to adjust at the last second but Kieron does brilliantly on the line and then it should be offside.

