News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Jon Brady unhappy with 'two poor decisions' that cost Cobblers against Wycombe

Northampton Town 0 Wycombe 1
By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Jon BradyJon Brady
Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was adamant that his side were undone by 'two poor decisions’ from the officials during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Richard Keogh forced in the game’s only goal after just five minutes but Brady felt the initial free-kick should not have been awarded and then two Wycombe players were offside from the subsequent scramble.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cobblers went on to dominate the rest of the game and racked up 20 shots to Wycombe’s seven but could not find that crucial final touch in front of goal.

"It's a tough one to come away from that game and not have anything to show for our efforts,” admitted Brady. “But it’s two poor decisions from the referee.

Most Popular

"It's not a free-kick in the first place and then when the ball comes in, Kieron (Bowie) gets back on the line to head it out but (Garath) McCleary and Keogh are on the line with him and they're both offside.

"We don't defend it right because Mitch (Pinnock) gets a nick on the ball when he goes to clear it and Max (Thompson) has to adjust at the last second but Kieron does brilliantly on the line and then it should be offside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The officials got it wrong and we were two bad decisions from taking at least a point. We totally dominated the game and it was only our execution in the box that was missing because we got into so many good positions and played some really good football.”

Related topics:Jon BradyWycombeCobblers