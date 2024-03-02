Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted he was thankful to take a point from Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic after his side’s off-colour showing at Sixfields.

Town never really looked like scoring after Karoy Anderson’s very early opener, but a disastrous mix-up at the back allowed Louis Appéré to pinch a point with 10 minutes to play.

"It was really tough in the first half because out of nowhere the rain came down and the wind kicked up and it was hard for us to get out,” said Brady. "I watched Charlton play Derby on Tuesday and they are direct and competitive and they don't give you time or space, but we conceded a poor goal.

"We then started to get to grips with the game and we tried to play and open them up but we didn't really create any chances and then we just had to say in the game in the second half.

"The game ebbed and flowed a bit and Alfie May hits the post for them but we go up the other end and score through a mistake.

"Charlton have drawn with Bolton and Portsmouth and they beat Derby the other night and they have very good players for the level but it shows how good our group can be to take four points off them this season.