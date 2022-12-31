Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady says Cobblers fans should not expect too many signings during the January transfer window as he seeks only minor reinforcements.

The window opens on Sunday – New Year’s Day – but already other clubs in League Two have been busy. Promotion rivals Stockport and Swindon have added firepower up front, signing Isaac Olaofe and Charlie Austin respectively, while David Ajiboye has returned to Sutton on loan from Peterborough.

But it might be a quieter January than previous years at Sixfields with Brady in no rush to add to his current squad.

"We are looking at one or two but as we've said, it won't be big numbers coming in and it's not going to be that many,” he said. "We recruit on power, pace and athleticism but we will keep the details within the building because I think it would be unfair to give too much away.

"Some of the targets you go for, you don't always get and what I don't want to do is say that we are after certain players and then don't get what we're after, but we will see. We are working hard and timing is everything.”

Cobblers finish 2022 with 83 points, the joint-highest number of points they have managed in a calendar year since 1986 (level with 2016).

