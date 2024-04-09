Jon Brady says injured defender typifies his side's 'incredible' attitude this season
Jon Brady has passed all of the credit onto his players and says Patrick Brough is a ‘typical example’ of their ‘incredible attitude’ after they officially made themselves safe.
With fellow left-backs Ali Koiki and Ryan Haynes unavailable for most of the season, Brough played through injury for several weeks after tearing his oblique muscle before the pain became unbearable.
"We've missed Ali for most of the season,” said Brady. “Broughy's probably been overplayed and then obviously he carried on playing with his oblique injury, which was incredible, but in the end he couldn't breathe when he was playing and he wasn't able to play through it.
"He came off at half-time against Blackpool because it just got too bad and he will take time to recover but he'll come back.
"We're trying to ease all of the players across the line whilst also trying to win games because we want to make sure we have a few so we can at least have a five-a-side game for when we come back for pre-season training!”
"But we have had to overplay players through the injury situation and Patrick Brough is just a typical example of that because he's put himself on the line even when he shouldn't.
"He's gone out there and you can see him wincing in games but it's all we had and the boys have been exceptional all season and now we want to keep going and finish strong.
"It's testament to everyone at the football club from top to bottom, not just us, but ultimately it's about the players on the pitch first and foremost. They are the ones that have done brilliantly and congratulations should go to them and all of the backroom staff."