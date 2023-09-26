Jon Brady says Cobblers are working hard to solve their problems in front of goal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says players all over the pitch need to contribute more when it comes to scoring goals after another frustrating afternoon against Barnsley on Saturday.

Town dominated possession and got into some good positions at Sixfields but their final pass and finish was often found wanting. Barnsley, by contrast, were clinical and made the most of their chances to lead 2-0 going into stoppage-time.

Louis Appéré did end Town’s 270-minute wait for a goal with a stoppage-time consolation, but only three teams in League One have scored fewer goals than Northampton this season.

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood

"If we're going to play the style of football that we are, there might be one or two errors,” said Brady. “We know that error shouldn't happen and we have to be better in those moments, but at the moment we are being ruthlessly punished.

"If we can eradicate those errors, it gives us a real chance to pick up points. The performances have been consistently strong and that shows we're competing at this level.

"But it's never changed in football – the difference is at the top end of the pitch and putting the ball in the net. We have to start doing that a lot more. If we can, we'll get results.

"We're working with the group and the forward line and we can't just rely on Sam because players all over the pitch have to chip in with goals. That's something we have been good at and last year nearly everyone in the team scored.

"Set-pieces need to be better as well because that's usually been a strong point for us. We've been so close a few times and you can't just rely on the front men all of the time.