Jon Brady reveals reasons for stepping down as Cobblers boss

Jon Brady

The desire for a ‘fresh challenge’ was one of the reasons behind Jon Brady’s decision to step down as Cobblers boss at the end of last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 200 games and nearly four years in charge, Brady caught everyone by surprise when he announced his resignation as Town manager two days after his team were beaten 2-0 by Stevenage in early December.

Brady guided Cobblers to promotion from League Two in 2022/23 before leading the club to their highest League One finish since 2008 last season, but a difficult start to the current campaign coupled with a crippling injury list, amid other issues, contributed to Brady’s decision to step down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Gab Sutton from The Sportsman in his first interview since leaving Sixfields, Brady explained: "I felt I had achieved everything I wanted to achieve at my time there. I had been with the club for 10 years from 2015/16 when I joined and started with the under-16s before moving up to the youth team.

"When I was offered the role it was about trying to maintain our League One status and it was very tough that season. We missed out by three points and then we missed out on promotion on goal difference in our first season back in League Two.

"We sorted the recruitment so we could play a better way and we gained promotion on the final day and then we had our best finish in League One in 16 years. That all happened through some big injury situations and that was really difficult to cope with because you couldn't always play the way we wanted to play and we were always having to find a way.

"Financially, at Northampton, we aren't up there with the top clubs but ultimately our goal was to stay in League One and to establish Northampton as a League One club and I felt we did that and I had done everything I set out to achieve, but I also felt I needed a fresh challenge.

"I've come out, I've recharged and I've also reflected and now I'm looking forward to the future."