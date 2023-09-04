News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Jon Brady reveals his approach to EFL Trophy clash against Oxford United

‘We’ll respect the competition but our priority is the league.’
By James Heneghan
Published 4th Sep 2023, 17:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
Jon BradyJon Brady
Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is set to make wholesale changes for Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie against Oxford United.

The competition is at the bottom on the list of Northampton’s priorities this season and Brady will not be taking any risks with his squad, particularly given he’s already without seven players due to injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harvey Lintott, Aaron McGowan, Max Dyche and Shaun McWilliams are among those short on game-time but, even with no league game this weekend due to the international break, several key players will not be involved at Sixfields on Tuesday.

“We’ll respect the competition,” said Brady. “We need to give some players a run-out but we also need to protect some players and it’s important we do that, especially at the top end of the pitch.

Most Popular

"I’ve got to make sure we look after players because the league is the most important thing, but we want to win every game and we’ll approach it properly. We’ll give minutes to players who need minutes and hopefully they’ll come through strongly and that’ll help strengthen the squad.

"We don’t have a game on Saturday and that does impact your thinking a little bit because you need to look ahead. The next game is the most important game, that’s always the approach, and we’ll respect the competition, but our priority is the league.

“We’ll put out the strongest team we can but we also have to make sure we look after the whole group so we’ll be ready for Port Vale. All of that goes into the melting pot and we’ll find a balance.”

Related topics:Jon BradyOxford UnitedNorthamptonSixfieldsShaun McWilliamsMax Dyche