Jon Brady

Former Northampton manager Jon Brady has revealed he was ready to walk away from the club in the summer of 2024 before being persuaded to stay by chairman Kelvin Thomas.

After three successful years at Sixfields, during which time he oversaw promotion from League Two and then the club’s highest League One finish in 16 years, Brady saw several key members of his squad depart, including Shaun McWilliams to Rotherham, Sam Sherring to MK Dons and Louis Appéré to Stevenage. Influential loanees Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie also both left.

That left Brady questioning his position at the club but he carried on until December last year when a combination of factors, including injuries and poor form, saw him walk away from Sixfields, to be replaced by Kevin Nolan three weeks later.

In a fascinating interview with the Not the Top 20 podcast, which can be found here, Brady said: "It wasn’t so much December, it was back in the summer when I spoke to the chairman and there were just a few things that didn’t align with the values and the standards that I set for myself. We had talks through the summer and I probably wanted to leave it there after three great years.

"I was convinced to carry on but I just felt there wasn’t that want to try and retain players that I felt were good players. We weren’t losing players to clubs above us, we were losing players sideways or below us and to clubs that we were in competition with.

"When we couldn’t compete like that, a big part of my heart went with that and I explained to the chairman how I felt. We had a great relationship and I was convinced to carry on but as time went on, we talked and it might have been a surprise to others but it wasn’t a surprise between myself and the chairman when I left.

“What we achieved in that first season in League One was exceptional and those players then became very good League One players and it’s hard when you lose them because they were part of our strong group.

"You have Birmingham, Charlton, Huddersfield, Wrexham and other teams in League One and that raises the finances below those clubs and that makes it very hard for us to get close to any player that’s in our target range. Year on year, we progressed and what I didn’t want to do was bounce around a red line. I wanted more than that.”