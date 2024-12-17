Jon Brady releases statement following Cobblers departure

Jon Brady

Jon Brady has released a statement via the League Managers Association following his departure from the Cobblers.

Brady made the surprising decision to step down as Town boss after 200 games and nearly four years in charge last week.

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone at Northampton Town,” said Brady in his statement. “My particular thanks to Kelvin (Thomas), James (Whiting) and the Northampton Board who have shown me tremendous support throughout my time with the club, for which I will be forever grateful.

“Ultimately it was my decision to resign from my position as manager of Northampton Town Football Club.

“For almost four years, my excellent staff and I have given everything to deliver success to our supporters. During our first full season, we achieved 80 points, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion by one goal and making the play-offs.

“In our second season, we displayed tremendous courage and bouncebackability. With the best start to a season in 52 years, we gained promotion to League One on the final day of the season away at Tranmere, amassing 83 points. What a day for the fans and the club, and it meant everything to me to be able to deliver League One football back to the Shoe Army.

“Our biggest achievement came in the third season with our highest league finish and points tally (60) in League One since 2007/08.

“During my time with this fantastic club, we accumulated 223 points across three seasons, a feat that has not been achieved in over 20 years and one that both the staff and I will always be truly proud of.

“I am proud of our record in unearthing first loans for players from the Premier League and EFL Championship clubs. We gave these players an opportunity to play, improved them with quality coaching and support off the pitch and, as a result, these players have been instrumental in our success - long may this continue. My thanks goes to all of the players I worked with during my time at the club.

“Our ultimate goal has always been to unite our fans, players and staff as one and create a feeling of family and togetherness. I hope I leave the club with this ethos firmly embedded. Overall, I hope we have added value. The evidence of our progression can be seen in the number of fans attending our matches, with the highest average attendances in 55 years. This is something that we can all be proud of and puts the club in a strong position to move forwards.

“Finally, to you the Shoe Army, you have given me everything!

“I will be forever grateful to you for embracing me from the very start. Together we achieved everything we set out to do. Northampton Town is a phenomenal football club and so much more, and I will forever be a supporter of our Town and the great football club that is central to Northamptonshire.

“I wish everyone connected with Northampton Town nothing but continued success.

“Once a cobbler always a cobbler … Shoe Army! ❤️"