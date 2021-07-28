Jon Brady reflects on young Cobblers' defeat to Rushden & Diamonds

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady felt Tuesday's pre-season friendly with AFC Rushden & Diamonds was a 'great opportunity' to take a look at some of the club's younger players.

Brady named a very young Cobblers side for their penultimate pre-season friendly with just a smattering of first-team faces - Joseph Mills among them - involved.

Scott Pollock also started after his return from isolation at the weekend, but otherwise the team was packed with academy faces.

Diamonds won the game 3-1 with Mills on target with a late penalty for the Cobblers.

"It was a great opportunity for us tonight to blood some young players, particularly those from the youth team" said Brady.

"We didn't think we would have so many players who have had 90 minutes at this point so we felt it was an opportunity to let the young ones play tonight.

"It was also a chance to support Millsy in getting 90 and Scotty Pollock as well and it's really important that those two have come through unscathed."

Brady was also delighted to see some old faces. The Town boss knows Diamonds almost as well as anyone having played over 200 times for the club between 1998 and 2002.

"It's really good to see so many familiar faces and people I've known for a long, long time round here," he added.

"It's great to see so many people at the ground supporting AFC Rushden & Diamonds and I'm really glad we could bring a big turnout for them and help support teams like this within the local area.