Jon Brady reflects on the transfer window and the 'huge bravery' Cobblers have shown by investing in youth

Jon Brady believes the Cobblers have shown ‘huge bravery’ by taking a different approach in the transfer market this summer and investing in young, up-and-coming talent with the view that it will benefit the club in the long-term.

Instead of focusing on instant, short-term success, Town have decided to go down a different road. Eight of their 11 summer signings are aged 24 or under and nearly all of the permanent additions signed deals that will keep them at the club until at least 2024.

Added to that was the news of new contracts for Jon Guthrie and Shaun McWilliams. Of the current squad, 12 are already contracted for another two years, pointing to the long-term planning that is now in place.

Reflecting on the transfer window as a whole, Brady said: "I think it’s too early to judge the complete picture but what we have done this summer, by retaining Jon Guthrie and Shaun McWilliams, is sent a message of intent that we are not going to lose our best players.

"We want to keep the foundations of what we have here and I feel that is really strong for us to be confident about the club going forward.

"Getting some key targets was really, really positive as well because that helped us to build the strength of the squad, but looking at this league as an outsider over the last few years, I feel there are a lot of players who go from club to club to club.

"What we wanted was a bit of freshness so you’re talking your Tyler Magloires, your Sam Sherrings and players like that, added to your Leonards and Bowies.

"They might have had some experience in this league but there’s a freshness for them to come here because this is now their club. There’s a youthfulness to us and I think that’s quite exciting because we have a real strong foundation for the future of this football club.

"I think it’s hugely brave to try and do this. We spoke to the chairman at length about it and after speaking to him a few times, he was very excited by it and I think that gave us huge confidence that he trusted in us as well.

"It was a big team effort, including the chairman, James Whiting, Col (Calderwood), myself, Marc (Richards), to put this together. We are nowhere near the finished article and there will be tough times but we have had a good, strong start – our best start in 25 years.

"We are always conscious of not getting ahead of ourselves but we are building and we are out on the grass coaching constantly and always trying to make our players better.