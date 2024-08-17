Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady said it was ‘really important’ for Cobblers to get their first win of the season after they fought back to beat Exeter City 2-1 on Saturday.

Town started slowly at Sixfields and fell behind to Tristan Crama’s eighth-minute header, but they gradually improved and the introduction of substitute Tariqe Fosu in the second half changed the game.

He brought a sorely-needed spark to Northampton’s attack and Callum Morton levelled before fellow summer signing Cameron McGeehan won it with 13 minutes to play, much to the relief of Brady and everyone else of a Cobblers persuasion inside Sixfields.

"It was really important to get three points today," admitted Brady. "It was a hard-fought win but Exeter are an excellent side. They beat Rotherham last week and the way they try to play makes it difficult but I thought our press was really good because we blocked a lot of passing lines.

"Their goalkeeper is Premier League quality with his feet and those long balls hurt us. He’s almost like a quarterback and the way we tried to press them, and the aggressive stance we took, meant we had to suffer and we were a bit exposed down the sides with the pace they have.

"But Aaron (McGowan) recovered well and it was important for us to be aggressive because we were at home and we wanted to bounce back and I thought we showed how good we can be.

"We didn't want to take a backward step and we made some adjustments at half-time and I was really pleased for Callum and Cam to score their goals."