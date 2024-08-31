Jon Brady

Jon Brady was left to reflect on the ‘fine margins’ of football after his side twice hit the post, including in the last minute, during Saturday’s goalless draw with Burton Albion.

Town were not at their best in a stodgy contest at Sixfields but even so they were twice inches away from taking all three points. Callum Morton hit the post after just two minutes before Sam Hoskins did likewise right at the death.

"I thought we came out of the blocks really well in the first 10 minutes and we pressed them hard and nearly got our reward with Callum hitting the post," said Brady.

"They obviously like to control the ball and with their goalkeeper it creates overloads on the back-line and it makes it very hard to go out to him. If you do, they can slice through you and play through the lines and we didn't get the press quite right and we didn't control it as well as I wanted in the first half.

"But it was still nip and tuck and both teams nullified each other a little bit so we made the subs and we looked fresh and there was more pace and energy to us.

"We get that chance at the end with Sam. He hits it well and you have to say hats off to their goalkeeper because he's made a fabulous save and tipped it onto the post. That's denied us the win so it's such fine margins."