Jon Brady questions change in schedule ahead of brutal run for Cobblers

Jon Brady

Jon Brady has questioned the nature of the schedule this season as Cobblers prepare for a hectic run of games starting against Mansfield Town this weekend.

Town are currently due to play eight games in October having played only nine across the opening two months of the campaign. Fixtures are also scheduled for six of the next seven Tuesdays.

"I've had a look and the schedule is totally different to the last few seasons,” said Brady. “Normally, you start the season with a busy run and you have Saturday-Tuesday games and then when you get to the end of October, you're able to breathe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But this season, the EFL seem to have changed to the schedule and whether that's to do with the Sky Sports coverage, I'm not 100 per cent sure. It's almost reversed because we've had single gameweeks for the first couple of months and now we're going into a period where we're playing Saturday-Tuesday games pretty much for the next 12 to 14 weeks.

"I'm unsure as to why that's happened but it makes the schedule pretty tough and I just hope we can get through it without too many problems and we're able to get results along the way. Everyone in our squad will be needed.”