Jon Brady provides update on Jack Sowerby, Patrick Brough and Tyler Magloire after final pre-season friendly
Neither Jack Sowerby, Harvey Lintott nor Patrick Brough have featured up to this point. Brady previously provided an update on Lintott, who’s out for the long-term following surgery, and the news is not too positive on either Sowerby or Brough.
"Broughy’s struggling with a hamstring injury and he’s not close to returning,” said Brady. "Jack has had an operation to fix a health issue but he should be back in August at some point. It’s more about his health first and foremost and once that’s sorted he’ll be OK.”
Tyler Magloire has featured heavily in pre-season following 18 months out but he had to come off before half-time against Cheltenham.
"Tyler was very unwell,” said Brady. “I think he probably kept it from us but he felt unwell and you could see that he went down in the first half. I spoke to him and it was best to bring him off.”
