Jon Brady expects to have the majority of his first-team squad back in action in the next couple of weeks after several players were not involved against Norwich City.

Cobblers started their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 defeat against the Championship outfit at Sixfields on Saturday and new signings Callum Morton, Nik Tzanev and Jack Baldwin were all involved, in addition to several youngsters and a number of trialists.

However, the likes of Jack Sowerby, Harvey Lintott, Aaron McGowan and Patrick Brough were not part of the squad, neither were Town’s three other summer recruits – Cameron McGeehan, James Wilson and Tom Eaves, although the latter was at Sixfields doing some fitness work.

"Jack’s had a bit of an operation but he’ll be back towards the end of pre-season,” said Brady. “Broughy is still ongoing from his previous injury at the end of last season and he’ll be there or thereabouts for the start of the season. Harvey will be a while off. I’d say you are probably looking at November time.”

On the three new signings that were not involved, Brady added: “They are all at different levels of fitness. It’s only in the last week and a half when we have started to recruit players in and everyone is at a different level so we’re just trying to match those levels up and we won’t risk anyone.”