Jon Brady provides update on Danny Hylton and Tyler Magloire
Jon Brady has provided an update on long-term injured pair Danny Hylton and Tyler Magloire.
Defender Magloire has not played since suffering a serious knee injury against Colchester United back in February. He was initially ruled out until at least 2024 and Brady says it’s too still early to give a more specific return date.
Hylton, who joined Northampton in July 2022, had surgery in the summer but is back on the grass and nearing a return. He was originally expected to be fit again by December.
"Tyler is working exceptionally hard,” said Brady. “It was suggested he would be back around February but I wouldn’t want a put a timeline on it at the moment.
"He’s working well, he’s in good spirits and the boys are really looking after him because it’s been a tough road for him, a real tough road. I heard him on the Cobblers Show a few weeks ago talking about how he’s learning Spanish and that’s the human side of it – you really need to make sure that the guys are mentally feeling well because it’s tough when you can’t do what you love.
"With Danny, he’s back on the grass now and he’s running again. He needs to step up now and it’s about doing his change of direction work and thereafter we’ll see. Again I can’t put a timeframe on when Danny might be back but he’s really working hard and hopefully we’ll see him out there again soon.”