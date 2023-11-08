Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady has provided an update on long-term injured pair Danny Hylton and Tyler Magloire.

Defender Magloire has not played since suffering a serious knee injury against Colchester United back in February. He was initially ruled out until at least 2024 and Brady says it’s too still early to give a more specific return date.

Hylton, who joined Northampton in July 2022, had surgery in the summer but is back on the grass and nearing a return. He was originally expected to be fit again by December.

"Tyler is working exceptionally hard,” said Brady. “It was suggested he would be back around February but I wouldn’t want a put a timeline on it at the moment.

"He’s working well, he’s in good spirits and the boys are really looking after him because it’s been a tough road for him, a real tough road. I heard him on the Cobblers Show a few weeks ago talking about how he’s learning Spanish and that’s the human side of it – you really need to make sure that the guys are mentally feeling well because it’s tough when you can’t do what you love.